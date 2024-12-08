 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield throws second TD pass, Bucs lead Raiders 14-0

  
Published December 8, 2024 01:31 PM

The Buccaneers have had two possessions. They have 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield threw his 26th and 27th touchdown passes of the season.

His second came with 3:52 left in the first quarter on a 5-yard throw to running back Rachaad White, who dove into the end zone. His first was 15-yards to Jalen McMillan.

The Bucs’ touchdown drives were for 12 plays and 85 yards and five plays and 52 yards.

Mayfield is 8-of-9 for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and White has five carries for 39 yards and one catch for 5 yards and a touchdown. Mike Evans has two catches for 22 yards.