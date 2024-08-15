 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield will not play in Saturday’s preseason game

  
Published August 15, 2024 04:23 PM

The Buccaneers sat 25 players for their preseason opener last week. The team will take a similar approach to Saturday’s preseason game against the Jaguars, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is among the Bucs starters who will sit again.

Kyle Trask started last weekend’s game.

Mayfield got preseason work a year ago, seeing action on 25 plays in the first exhibition game and nine in the third.

Last year, in his first season as the Bucs’ starter, Mayfield had a career year in throwing for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns and making the Pro Bowl.

But he got good work against the Jaguars in joint practices the past two days.