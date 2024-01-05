Baker Mayfield will play Sunday

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is good to go for Sunday.

Mayfield injured his ribs late in last Sunday’s game against the Saints, but was able to practice on Thursday and head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that Mayfield is going to start against the Panthers in the regular season finale.

A win in that game will make the Buccaneers the NFC South champions for the third straight season and it would send Mayfield to the playoffs for the second time in his career.

Bowles said that everyone else on the 53-man roster is also good to go. Cornerback Carlton Davis and edge rusher Shaq Barrett both missed the Saints game, but they have been practicing this week.