Baker Mayfield’s touchdown pass gives Bucs early 7-0 lead

The Buccaneers took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field, going 85 yards in 12 plays.

They faced a fourth-and-1 at the Las Vegas 37, and Rachaad White ran for 7 yards.

The Bucs got into the red zone on Bucky Irving’s 15-yard catch-and-run, and Jalen McMillan caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield on the next play. It was Mayfield’s 26th touchdown pass of the season.

Mayfield went 6-of-7 for 67 yards and the touchdown on the opening drive, while Mike Evans caught two passes for 22 yards.

Evans is trying to extend his consecutive 1,000-yard streak and needs a big game to have a chance. He entered the game with 521 yards.