Bears activate Gerald Everett, sign LB Javin White

Tight end Gerald Everett is ready to go at Bears training camp.

Everett was placed on the non-football injury list on Friday, but his stay on the list is already over. The NFL’s transaction report for Sunday shows that Everett has been activated from the list.

The move cleared Everett to get on the practice field for the first time this summer and Everett will now continue the process of integrating himself into the offense. Everett signed a two-year deal with the team as a free agent this offseason.

In addition to activating Everett, the Bears also signed linebacker Javin White on Sunday. White spent time with the Bears in 2022 and saw action in six regular season games with the Raiders and Jets during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.