Bears agree to fully guaranteed deal with No. 39 pick Luther Burden III

The Bears have agreed to terms with their final member of the 2025 draft class.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, receiver Luther Burden III has agreed to terms on a fully guaranteed rookie contract.

With his contract, Burden becomes the first player selected at No. 39 overall to receive a fully guaranteed deal.

That sets up Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson — the No. 38 overall selection — to also receive a fully guaranteed contract. Earlier on Friday, the Dolphins agreed to terms with No. 37 overall pick Jonah Savaiinaea on a fully guaranteed deal.

Burden, 21, played his entire college career at Mizzou. He was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection, earning the honor in 2023 and 2024.