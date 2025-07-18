 Skip navigation
Bears agree to fully guaranteed deal with No. 39 pick Luther Burden III

  
Published July 18, 2025 05:11 PM

The Bears have agreed to terms with their final member of the 2025 draft class.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, receiver Luther Burden III has agreed to terms on a fully guaranteed rookie contract.

With his contract, Burden becomes the first player selected at No. 39 overall to receive a fully guaranteed deal.

That sets up Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson — the No. 38 overall selection — to also receive a fully guaranteed contract. Earlier on Friday, the Dolphins agreed to terms with No. 37 overall pick Jonah Savaiinaea on a fully guaranteed deal.

Burden, 21, played his entire college career at Mizzou. He was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection, earning the honor in 2023 and 2024.