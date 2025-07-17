 Skip navigation
Bears agree to terms with second-rounder Ozzy Trapilo

  
Published July 17, 2025 01:54 PM

It took a while to get the ball rolling, but the 2025 second-round picks are starting to sign with their NFL teams.

According to multiple reports, offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo has agreed to terms with the Bears. He joins Shemar Turner in getting his four-year rookie deal done in Chicago.

Wide receiver Luther Burden was the other Bears second-rounder this year and he remains unsigned.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Trapilo, who was the 56th overall pick, got the first two years of the contract fully guaranteed along with 72 percent of the third season. The size of the guarantees in second-round pacts became the holdup after the top two picks in the round had their deals fully guaranteed.

Trapilo started at right tackle for Boston College the last two years and also had experience playing on the left side of the line.