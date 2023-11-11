Bears allow no sacks, turnovers, or offensive touchdowns for first time since 1998

The Bears got a much-needed win on Thursday night. Along the way, they did something they hadn’t done in 25 years.

Via Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bears did not allow a sack, a turnover, or an offensive touchdown for the first time since 1998.

It’s a highly specific trifecta of statistical achievements. But it’s been a very long time since the Bears put all of them together in the same game.

Even then, they had to hold on for a three-point win over the one-win Panthers. But a win is a win is a win, and the Bears now have three on the season.

While some would say the victory undermines Chicago’s shot at the first overall pick, the fact that they hung another L on the Panthers increases the chances of getting it, since they have Carolina’s first-round pick, thanks to the trade that allowed the Panthers to get the first overall pick.

It’s likely too late for the Bears, with seven losses, to pull their way back into contention. But it’s progress. And the Bears need a little of that to stave off potentially sweeping changes after the season.

Next up are trips to Detroit and Minnesota, followed by a bye week, another game against the Lions, and games against the Browns, Cardinals, Falcons, and Packers. A few more wins could be lurking. But likely not enough to punch a ticket to the playoffs.