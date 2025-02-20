 Skip navigation
Bears announce Ben Johnson’s full coaching staff

  
Published February 20, 2025 02:40 PM

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson has assembled his full staff for the 2025 season.

The Bears today released the full list of 29 coaches on their staff for the upcoming season.

“We are excited to add high-quality, hard-working coaches to our staff,” Johnson said, via the Bears’ website. “Along with a desire to grow our team and develop our players collectively, our coaching staff is comprised of individuals who are proud to represent the Chicago Bears and our fans. We look forward to the work ahead.”

Here’s the Bears’ full coaching staff:

Ben Johnson: Head Coach
Dennis Allen: Defensive Coordinator
Declan Doyle: Offensive Coordinator
Richard Hightower: Special Teams Coordinator
Antwaan Randle El: Assistant Head Coach / Wide Receivers
Matt Aponte: Offensive Quality Control
J.T. Barrett: Quarterbacks
Eric Bieniemy: Running Backs
Anthony Blevins: Assistant Special Teams
Zach Cable: Offensive Quality Control
Kyle DeVan: Assistant Offensive Line
Jim Dray: Tight Ends
Jeremy Garrett: Defensive Line
Matt Giordano: Assistant Defensive Backs / Safeties
Al Harris: Pass Game Coordinator / Defensive Backs
Bill Johnson: Senior Defensive Assistant / Defensive Line
Kevin Koch: Assistant Linebackers
Cannon Matthews: Defensive Assistant / Nickels
Kenny Norton III: Defensive Quality Control
Robbie Picazo: Offensive Assistant - QB/WR
Dan Roushar: Offensive Line
Richard Smith: Linebackers
Press Taylor: Pass Game Coordinator
Pierre Ngo: Head Strength & Conditioning
Noble Landry: Assistant Strength & Conditioning
Allison Haley: Assistant Strength & Conditioning
Justin Rudd: Senior Director of Coaching Operations
Chavis Cook: Manager of Coaching Administration
Harrison Freid: Director of Research and Analysis