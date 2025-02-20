Bears announce Ben Johnson’s full coaching staff

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson has assembled his full staff for the 2025 season.

The Bears today released the full list of 29 coaches on their staff for the upcoming season.

“We are excited to add high-quality, hard-working coaches to our staff,” Johnson said, via the Bears’ website. “Along with a desire to grow our team and develop our players collectively, our coaching staff is comprised of individuals who are proud to represent the Chicago Bears and our fans. We look forward to the work ahead.”

Here’s the Bears’ full coaching staff:

Ben Johnson: Head Coach

Dennis Allen: Defensive Coordinator

Declan Doyle: Offensive Coordinator

Richard Hightower: Special Teams Coordinator

Antwaan Randle El: Assistant Head Coach / Wide Receivers

Matt Aponte: Offensive Quality Control

J.T. Barrett: Quarterbacks

Eric Bieniemy: Running Backs

Anthony Blevins: Assistant Special Teams

Zach Cable: Offensive Quality Control

Kyle DeVan: Assistant Offensive Line

Jim Dray: Tight Ends

Jeremy Garrett: Defensive Line

Matt Giordano: Assistant Defensive Backs / Safeties

Al Harris: Pass Game Coordinator / Defensive Backs

Bill Johnson: Senior Defensive Assistant / Defensive Line

Kevin Koch: Assistant Linebackers

Cannon Matthews: Defensive Assistant / Nickels

Kenny Norton III: Defensive Quality Control

Robbie Picazo: Offensive Assistant - QB/WR

Dan Roushar: Offensive Line

Richard Smith: Linebackers

Press Taylor: Pass Game Coordinator

Pierre Ngo: Head Strength & Conditioning

Noble Landry: Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Allison Haley: Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Justin Rudd: Senior Director of Coaching Operations

Chavis Cook: Manager of Coaching Administration

Harrison Freid: Director of Research and Analysis