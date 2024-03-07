Bears announce Jaylon Johnson’s four-year agreement

The Bears announced the four-year deal with cornerback Jaylon Johnson. The contract is reportedly worth $76 million, with $54 million guaranteed.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to keep Jaylon here for the next four years,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “He’s an integral part of our defense and his leadership will help our team continue to ascend.”

The Bears selected Johnson in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Utah. He has started all 53 games he’s played in four seasons, registering 161 tackles, five interceptions, 41 pass breakups, four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Johnson earned second-team All-Pro and his first career Pro Bowl in 2023. He totaled 36 tackles, a career-high four interceptions—one of which he returned 39 yards for his first career touchdown—10 pass breakups, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble last season.

Chicago used the franchise tag on Johnson earlier this week before getting the agreement.

He was No. 6 on PFT’s top 100 free agents list.

Johnson returns to a secondary that also will feature cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson as well as safety Jaquan Brisker.