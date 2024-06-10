 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkseg_240610.jpg
Mahomes leads the 2024 NFL MVP odds
nbc_pft_sundaytickettrialcontinues_240610.jpg
Why NFL requires Sunday Ticket’s high prices
nbc_pft_sundaytickettrial_240610.jpg
Unpacking specifics of Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkseg_240610.jpg
Mahomes leads the 2024 NFL MVP odds
nbc_pft_sundaytickettrialcontinues_240610.jpg
Why NFL requires Sunday Ticket’s high prices
nbc_pft_sundaytickettrial_240610.jpg
Unpacking specifics of Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears announce return of Marcedes Lewis

  
Published June 10, 2024 01:25 PM

Marcedes Lewis is officially back in the NFL, at the age of 40.

The Bears announced today that Lewis has re-signed with the team. He played in all 17 games in Chicago last season and has spent the last three months weighing his future options in free agency.

One option would have been retiring. Lewis will be the oldest tight end in NFL history at the age of 40.

But Lewis still thinks he has something to offer, and the Bears agree. Chicago has a young team, but Lewis will provide a veteran presence.