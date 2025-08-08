Bears are “extremely focused” on building an indoor stadium in suburban Arlington Heights

The Bears say they are committed to leaving Soldier Field and the city of Chicago so that they can build an indoor stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.

Bears owner George McCaskey said today that the team’s plans are for a “transformative” stadium that would bring major events to the Chicago suburbs.

Bears President Kevin Warren said the Arlington Heights location, where the Bears bought a property that was formerly used for horse racing, is the best option, and at this point the only option.

“We are still extremely focused on Arlington Heights, on building our stadium there,” Warren said. “That’s the plan. We strongly believe that is the only location in Cook County that will allow us to build a stadium, the new Chicago Bears stadium with a fixed roof. We are making great progress. We are now in the process of having weekly meetings with the leaders at the Village of Arlington Heights. We’re ready now. Everything is in order.”

Warren said the Bears hope to “move dirt this year” and begin building the stadium as soon as possible.