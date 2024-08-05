Bears CB Jaylon Johnson calls BS on Top 100 snub

The NFL recently unveiled its annual list of the league’s top 100 players as determined by players. One player who was left off the list isn’t happy with it.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2023, got snubbed.

“It’s bullshit,” Johnson said Sunday, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “There ain’t no way. I don’t know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro and not [be] a Top 100 guy. I could’ve been 101 I guess, but god damn, [Jets quarterback] Aaron Rodgers didn’t even play in the season and he was voted [92nd].

“I mean, hey, everybody makes mistakes, it ain’t just the media that do it. Players clearly -- if they voted for it -- they made some god damn mistakes. But it is what it is. At the end of the day I know the truth and it’s all right, I got some more for them.”

Johnson’s play demands respect. His peers didn’t give it to him.

“It’s disrespectful because I go out there, line up and I know receivers go out there and can’t say that I’m not one of [the] best players that they play against,” Johnson said. “So I mean, whatever it is, it happened. Doing it wouldn’t have moved me to where I’m complacent, but just to see it -- ain’t no way there are 100 guys who are better.

“Ain’t no way. Especially guys who didn’t play, who were hurt, played half -- ain’t no fucking way. Excuse my language. Ain’t no way. Ain’t no way.”

Here’s one of the main reasons why he missed the top 100. The league asks the players who vote (and they never say who voted) to list their own personal top 20 players. Those lists then get slapped together, with points applied and a list of 100 players generated.

So when players listed their top 20 in the league, Johnson got overlooked. Often, apparently.

Johnson said he could have been 101. He actually could have been 21 for every player who voted. All that matters is each player’s top 20.

Of course, Johnson’s snub isn’t the biggest problem with the list. The fact that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes should that the players, some of whom like to complain about media members determining awards, got this wrong.