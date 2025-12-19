Bears CB Nick McCloud is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 16

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that cornerback Nick McCloud has been named their Community MVP for Week 16.

McCloud is being recognized after joining with the Daddy Victory Club to host an event for 30 fathers and their kids at a Chicago museum. All the families received a fully stocked diaper bag, a holiday shopping gift card, winter coats, a meal and a family portrait to commemorate the day. McCloud and his father also held a panel discussion on fatherhood.

“For me, impact has always been about more than the football field — it’s about being present and serving every community I’m part of, from my home field to my hometown,” McCloud said. “Partnering with DVC is one way I’m able to do that by supporting families when it matters most.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a nonprofit of McCloud’s choice and he will join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the year.