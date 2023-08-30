Bears “certainly looking” at adding a QB to the roster

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent ended Tuesday as the No. 2 quarterback on the Bears depth chart, but he may not be in that position for the first week of the regular season.

The Bears cut P.J. Walker and Nathan Peterman after Bagent outplayed them in the preseason, but the prospect of going with a player from Division II Shepherd University as the only backup to Justin Fields isn’t without risk. On Tuesday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that the team is assessing who else is out there and whether a more seasoned quarterback might make a wise addition to the roster.

“Yeah, that’s a good thought. We’re certainly looking at that option,” Eberflus said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re looking at other options, too. But that’s a good thought when you can have somebody with experience in there to help younger quarterbacks. It’s something that we’ve talked about.”

The Bears dropped to 52 players on Tuesday and they have the No. 1 waiver position, so they have space to sign a veteran free agent as well as their pick of discarded players to use as avenues to add to their quarterback room.