Jonnu Smith will not participate in Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp amid trade talks

With on-again, off-again talks regarding the Dolphins trading tight end Jonnu Smith, Smith has decided not to attend this week’s mandatory minicamp.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed today that Smith will not participate. When asked why, McDaniel declined to get into any specifics but said there has been communication between the team and the player.

“You will not see Jonnu on the field today, or this week,” McDaniel said. “That’s something that we’ve been in communication with and I don’t really need to get into personal matters. I’m not really hiding anything, it’s just not about today and I’m better suited to answer questions about that.”

Smith signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins last year and had a good first season in Miami, with 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the Dolphins’ only Pro Bowler. But Smith reportedly wants a pay raise in the second year of his deal, and that could make the Dolphins decide to trade him to a team willing to pay him what he’s asking for.

McDaniel has previously said Smith is an important player in the Dolphins’ offense and trading him is not a focus of the Dolphins. That could change, however, if the two sides can’t come to an agreement on a new contract.

The 29-year-old Smith was a 2017 third-round pick of the Titans who played four years in Tennessee, two in New England and one in Atlanta before arriving in Miami last year.