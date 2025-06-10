 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Orlovsky will stay at ESPN

  
Published June 10, 2025 11:59 AM

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had dropped a few vague hints about possibly leaving ESPN. He reportedly won’t be.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reports that Orlovsky will be re-signing with ESPN.

The deal has yet to be signed, but an agreement is in place.

Orlovsky will continue to appear on NFL Live and other shows. He’ll also serve as a booth member on the NFL game-broadcast “B” team.

He joined ESPN in 2018. Now 41, Orlovsky played for the Lions, Texans, Colts, and Buccaneers.

Marchand adds that Orlovsky had talks with CBS to replace Gary Danielson on the network’s Big Ten broadcasts. Orlovsky decided to wait for ESPN’s offer.