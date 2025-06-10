Dan Orlovsky will stay at ESPN

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had dropped a few vague hints about possibly leaving ESPN. He reportedly won’t be.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reports that Orlovsky will be re-signing with ESPN.

The deal has yet to be signed, but an agreement is in place.

Orlovsky will continue to appear on NFL Live and other shows. He’ll also serve as a booth member on the NFL game-broadcast “B” team.

He joined ESPN in 2018. Now 41, Orlovsky played for the Lions, Texans, Colts, and Buccaneers.

Marchand adds that Orlovsky had talks with CBS to replace Gary Danielson on the network’s Big Ten broadcasts. Orlovsky decided to wait for ESPN’s offer.