Bears complete interview with former Stanford coach David Shaw

The Bears completed an interview with Broncos senior personnel executive David Shaw for their vacant head coaching job, the team reports.

Shaw, 52, was Stanford’s head coach from 2011-22, compiling a 96-54 record with the Cardinal and three Pac-12 conference titles. Before returning to his alma mater to coach in 2007, he was an NFL assistant with the Eagles, Raiders, and Ravens.

He officially joined the Broncos in June 2024.

The Bears have completed interviews with interim head coach Thomas Brown, former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, former Commanders and Panthers coach Ron Rivera and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. They also talked to Mike Vrabel before the Patriots hired him.

The Bears also have requested to interview Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.