Bears complete interview with Ron Rivera

The Bears reached into their past for their latest head coaching interview.

The team announced that they have completed an interview with Ron Rivera on Sunday. He is the eighth candidate to meet with the Bears, although Mike Vrabel is now out of the running because he’s accepted an offer to coach the Patriots.

Rivera spent his entire nine-year playing career with the Bears and was part of their Super Bowl XX champions in 1985. He began his coaching career in Chicago as a quality control assistant and had a three-year run as their defensive coordinator before moving on to head coaching stints with the Panthers and Commanders.

Rivera also interviewed with the Jets before the end of the regular season. He’s not slated for any other interviews at the moment.