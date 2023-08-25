Bears don’t say who No. 2 QB will be on Saturday

The Bears will be starting Justin Fields at quarterback against the Bills in Saturday’s preseason finale, but they’re keeping the rest of their plans to themselves.

Head coach Matt Eberflus declined to reveal how the rest of the playing time will be divvied up. The team has Tyson Bagent, Nathan Peterman, and P.J. Walker on the depth chart behind Fields.

“I’m not going to answer that,” Eberflus said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “That’s still a competition though, as we’ve said all along, and we’re open to that. That’s exciting. And that was created. It wasn’t like we created it — when I say we, the coaching staff. That was created by pure competition. Like I said, if you keep an open mind and you let things play out, then good things will happen. A lot of times I’ve seen that coaches predetermine things a lot of times and we just based it on performances and we’re going to continue to do that and let the competition play itself out.”

Eberflus said last weekend that Bagent, an undrafted free agent, could beat out the more experienced Peterman and Walker for the No. 2 job. With this season’s change in rules allowing for teams to designate an emergency quarterback if they have three on their 53-man roster, a good performance on Saturday would help his chances of sticking through Tuesday’s cuts at the very least.