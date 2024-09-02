Bears’ eight captains include rookie QB Caleb Williams

The Bears have named their captains for 2024. Continuing the trend of having too many in lieu of too few, the Bears have eight.

One of them was the first overall pick in the draft.

Too little surprise, quarterback Caleb Williams has emerged immediately as a leader. The other captains are receiver DJ Moore, tight end Cole Kmet, tight end Marcedes Lewis, linebacker T.J. Edwards, safety Kevin Byard, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

With the exception of Kmet and Johnson, all captains arrived in Chicago in 2023 or later. Byard signed with the Bears earlier this year.