Bears elevate LB Carl Jones Jr., DE Tanoh Kpassagnon from the practice squad

The Bears have elevated linebacker Carl Jones Jr. and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon from the practice squad for Monday Night Football, the team announced.

That seems like a good sign for the availability of cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson, Josh Blackwell and Kyler Gordon. Johnson (calf/groin), Blackwell (groin) and Gordon (hamstring) had questionable designations.

Jones played one game for the Bears last season, seeing action on 12 special teams snaps in a loss to the Patriots.

Kpassagnon signed with the Bears on July 22, and after being among the team’s final cuts, he re-signed to their practice squad. Kpassagnon has appeared in 104 career games, including three last season with the Saints.