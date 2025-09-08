 Skip navigation
Bears elevate LB Carl Jones Jr., DE Tanoh Kpassagnon from the practice squad

  
Published September 8, 2025 05:18 PM

The Bears have elevated linebacker Carl Jones Jr. and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon from the practice squad for Monday Night Football, the team announced.

That seems like a good sign for the availability of cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson, Josh Blackwell and Kyler Gordon. Johnson (calf/groin), Blackwell (groin) and Gordon (hamstring) had questionable designations.

Jones played one game for the Bears last season, seeing action on 12 special teams snaps in a loss to the Patriots.

Kpassagnon signed with the Bears on July 22, and after being among the team’s final cuts, he re-signed to their practice squad. Kpassagnon has appeared in 104 career games, including three last season with the Saints.