Bears expect D’Andre Swift to play today vs. Giants

After missing last week, Bears running back D’Andre Swift should be able to play today.

Swift, who is listed as questionable with a groin injury, is expected to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After starting the first seven games of the season, Swift missed last week’s win over the Bengals. The Bears didn’t miss him, as Kyle Monangai responded with a huge game, carrying 26 times for 176 yards.

This week, Bears coach Ben Johnson indicated he’ll give each running back some carries early in the game and then ride the hot hand.

So even if Swift is fully healthy, he may not get his full normal workload. Monangai has shown he can have a big-time impact on the offense. And today the Bears will have two running backs they’re confident in.