Ben Johnson: Bears could go with hot hand between D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai

Bears running back D’Andre Swift played well as the starter for the first seven games of the season, but when Swift missed last week with a groin injury, backup Kyle Monangai responded with a huge game, carrying 26 times for 176 yards. So if Swift returns on Sunday against the Giants, who will get the bulk of the work?

Head coach Ben Johnson says it may be a matter of letting the running backs alternate series to start, and then going with the one who’s having the better game.

“I think normally it’s been by series, this guy’s going to start us off by series, but a longer drive we might need to sub someone in,” Johnson said. “I think we’ll find that right balance.”

Johnson said he won’t hesitate to stick with one running back who looks like he’s feeling it.

“I do believe in a guy having a hot hand, so one guy, if he’s feeling it and giving us a spark, we might lean on that a little longer,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a really good room. Travis Homer, even he brings something to the running back room that you might not see. Everyone talks about Monangai and Swift, but with Homer and hopefully getting Roschon [Johnson] back, those guys will add another flavor as well, so I’m excited to see it.”

Swift is listed as questionable this week and Johnson said everyone on the Bears knows Monangai is capable of doing what he did last week.

“No one was surprised to see that,” Johnson said. “When you come to the building like he does and have his approach every single day, in meetings and walkthroughs and practice, you know what your’e going to get. He’s a very consistent player.”

And he’s a player who could still get the bulk of the carries on Sunday, even if Swift is back.