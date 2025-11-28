Bears force fumble on Eagles tush push, stretch lead to 17-9

Just when it looked like the Eagles had grabbed the momentum in the third quarter on Friday afternoon, the bottom dropped out on them.

Edge rusher Jalyx Hunt intercepted Bears quarterback Caleb Williams a few plays after the Eagles cut the Bears’ lead to 10-9 on an A.J. Brown touchdown catch and the Eagles moved the ball inside the Chicago 15-yard line. They faced a third-and-1, which everyone in the NFL knows is tush push time and Bears cornerback Nashon Wright came up with a winning way to stop the play.

As Jalen Hurts was trying to grind his way to the first down, Wright stripped him of the ball and recovered the fumble. Bears rookie running back Kyle Monangai ran the ball for 73 yards on the ensuing drive, including a four-yard touchdown that pushed the Bears’ lead to 17-9.

Monangai has 17 carries for 121 yards and D’Andre Swift has 14 carries for 113 yards as the Eagles have failed to come up with the same kinds of answers to the Bears ground game that Wright came up with for the tush push.