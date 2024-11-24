 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears get another field goal blocked, Vikings take lead

  
Published November 24, 2024 02:12 PM

The Bears’ last-second field goal was blocked in last week’s loss to the Packers. And their first field goal attempt was blocked today against the Vikings.

This time the block came on a field goal that would have given the Bears a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. Instead it set the Vikings up in good field position, and they marched down the field for a touchdown to take a 14-7 lead over the Bears.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus appeared to be complaining to the officials after the blocked field goal, just as he did last week when he said the Packers illegally lined up opposite the Bears’ long snapper. The league office told Eberflus he was wrong.

It hasn’t been all bad for the Bears. Jonathan Owens, who got his first start of the season at safety, is playing very well. He stripped Vikings running back Aaron Jones of the ball to end the first Vikings drive, and has been flying around the field on defense.

But the Bears are going to need more from their offense. And from their special teams.