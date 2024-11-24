Bears get another field goal blocked, Vikings take lead

The Bears’ last-second field goal was blocked in last week’s loss to the Packers. And their first field goal attempt was blocked today against the Vikings.

This time the block came on a field goal that would have given the Bears a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. Instead it set the Vikings up in good field position, and they marched down the field for a touchdown to take a 14-7 lead over the Bears.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus appeared to be complaining to the officials after the blocked field goal, just as he did last week when he said the Packers illegally lined up opposite the Bears’ long snapper. The league office told Eberflus he was wrong.

It hasn’t been all bad for the Bears. Jonathan Owens, who got his first start of the season at safety, is playing very well. He stripped Vikings running back Aaron Jones of the ball to end the first Vikings drive, and has been flying around the field on defense.

But the Bears are going to need more from their offense. And from their special teams.