Bears give Jaylon Johnson permission to seek a trade

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson could be dealt before today’s NFL trade deadline.

Johnson has been given permission to seek a trade, according to multiple reports.

The 24-year-old Johnson was a second-round pick in 2020 and is in the final year of his rookie contract. He and the Bears have reportedly been far apart in negotiations on an extension, and if the Bears think he’s going to leave in free agency in March anyway, it makes more sense to move him now, assuming they can get more for him than the potential compensatory pick they could get if another team signs him.

When healthy, Johnson has started every game since his rookie year, and he’d provide an instant upgrade to any NFL secondary. A playoff contender could look to bolster its defense with a move before the deadline at 4 p.m. ET today.