Bears hire Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator, Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator

The Bears have filled the three coordinator positions on new head coach Ben Johnson’s staff.

According to multiple reports, they will hire Dennis Allen as their defensive coordinator and Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator. Those reports also indicate that the team will retain special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.

Allen was fired as the Saints’ head coach during the 2024 season and he was identified as the leading candidate for the defensive coordinator position once Johnson was set to take the job in Chicago.

Doyle worked on the same Saints staff as Allen before moving to Denver to join Sean Payton’s staff in 2023. Johnson is set to call the offensive plays in Chicago.

Hightower has been with the Bears since 2022 and previously ran the special teams for the 49ers.