nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to 'special place' when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
'No underdog' in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Bears hire Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator, Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator

  
Published January 26, 2025 08:43 PM

The Bears have filled the three coordinator positions on new head coach Ben Johnson’s staff.

According to multiple reports, they will hire Dennis Allen as their defensive coordinator and Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator. Those reports also indicate that the team will retain special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.

Allen was fired as the Saints’ head coach during the 2024 season and he was identified as the leading candidate for the defensive coordinator position once Johnson was set to take the job in Chicago.

Doyle worked on the same Saints staff as Allen before moving to Denver to join Sean Payton’s staff in 2023. Johnson is set to call the offensive plays in Chicago.

Hightower has been with the Bears since 2022 and previously ran the special teams for the 49ers.