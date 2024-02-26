Bears hire Matt Pees as defensive analyst

The Bears have added another coach to Matt Eberflus’ staff.

The team announced the hiring of Matt Pees on Monday. Pees will be a defensive analyst for the 2024 season.

Pees was a defensive assistant with the Falcons for the last three seasons. He was also a quality control coach for the Titans in 2018 and 2019.

Pees’ father Dean was the Titans defensive coordinator for both of those seasons and he came out of retirement to run the Falcons defense ahead of the 2021 season, so it was a family affair at the start of both of Pees’ previous NFL stops. Dean Pees retired again after the 2022 season, however, so the duo probably won’t be working together again in the future.