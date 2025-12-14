Bears lead Browns 14-0 at halftime

Chicago’s defense put on a clinic in the first half of Sunday’s matchup with Cleveland, as the Bears hold a 14-0 lead over the Browns at halftime.

Cleveland managed just one first down in the half with 57 total yards. Most of Cleveland’s offense came from just one play, as Shedeur Sanders connected with receiver Isaiah Bond for a 42-yard deep shot in the second quarter.

Sanders finished the first half 4-of-10 for 54 yards.

The Bears scored touchdowns on their second and third possessions. D’Andre Swift ran one in from 6-yards out while Caleb Williams tossed a 3-yard touchdown to DJ Moore later in the first quarter to put the Bears up by a pair of touchdowns.

Williams finished the first half 12-of-18 for 190 yards with a touchdown. Williams did appear to limp off the field at the end of the second quarter.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett got a step closer to setting the single-season sack record, bringing down Williams on third-and-goal in the second quarter. He now has 21.0 sacks this season, 1.5 off the record shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

The Browns will receive the second-half kickoff.