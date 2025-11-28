Bears lead Eagles 10-3 at halftime

The Eagles spent most of the first half of Friday’s game playing defense and they’re trailing the Bears as a result.

Chicago possessed the ball for 21 minutes and ran 47 offensive plays to just 17 for the Eagles. Running back D’Andre Swift ran for the first half’s only touchdown on one of those plays and the Bears lead 10-3 in Philadelphia.

Swift has 10 carries for 88 yards and rookie Kyle Monangai has chipped in with eight carries for 41 yards as Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit has had no answer for the Chicago rushing attack. Caleb Williams has been less effective through the air while going 10-of-23 for 83 yards, but the Eagles will have a hard time coming back if they continue to struggle to stop the Bears from moving the ball on the ground.

The Eagles offense did not score for the final 41 minutes of last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and they only mustered one field goal today, so it’s been over 71 minutes without a touchdown for the NFC East leaders. The home crowd serenaded the offense with boos multiple times in the first half, so it has been an unhappy day in Philly thus far.