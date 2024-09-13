 Skip navigation
Bears list Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze as questionable

  
Published September 13, 2024 02:48 PM

The Bears will be taking as much time as they can before making final decisions about whether wide receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze will play against the Texans on Sunday.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said at his Friday that both players will be listed as questionable this weekend. Allen missed practice all week with a heel injury while Odunze was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday. Odunze is dealing with a knee injury.

DJ Moore, Tyler Scott, and DeAndre Carter are the other receivers on the 53-man roster, so the Bears will likely be calling up Samori Toure and/or Collin Johnson from the practice squad to fill out the group.

Eberflus also said that tackle Ryan Bates (shoulder, elbow) and fullback Khari Blasingame (hand, knee) have been ruled out while defensive end DeMarcus Walker (foot) is questionable.