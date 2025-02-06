Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey dies at 102

The Bears announced that team owner Virginia Halas McCaskey died at the age of 102.

McCaskey took control of the team after the death of her father George Halas in 1983. She was on hand for the team’s only Super Bowl title after the 1985 season and was alive for eight of their nine overall NFL championships.

“While we are sad, we are comforted knowing Virginia Halas McCaskey lived a long, full, faith-filled life and is now with the love of her life on earth,” McCaskey’s family said in a statement. “She guided the Bears for four decades and based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans. Over the last 41-plus years, Mrs. McCaskey continued the steadfast mission set forth by her father to uphold the values of the City of Chicago, its people and its fans. Mrs. McCaskey understood, not only her father’s love and appreciation of football and the team which he played for, coached and owned, but also the love of the Chicago Bears by its fans. She always kept in mind what the Bears meant to the City of Chicago and what the city meant to the Bears.”

McCaskey’s son Michael McCaskey succeeded her as team chairman in 1999. Her son George took over that role in 2011.