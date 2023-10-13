Bears place Khalil Herbert, Equanimeous St. Brown on IR

Bears running back Khalil Herbert was already expected to be out for multiple weeks. But now we know he’ll miss at least four.

Chicago has placed Herbert on injured reserve with his ankle injury on Friday.

Herbert suffered the injury during last Thursday’s win over the Commanders. He was one of three running backs ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) has also been placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next four games.

Chicago has filled one of the open roster spots by re-signing Nathan Peterman to the 53-man roster. Peterman has bounced between the active roster and the practice squad for the Bears a couple of times this year.