Bears rule out three running backs, giving D’Onta Foreman an opportunity

The Bears ruled out running backs Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Herbert is expected to miss multiple weeks after being injured in last week’s game against the Commanders. Johnson and Homer also were injured in Week 5.

Their injuries leave D’Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans as the running backs for this week.

Foreman has been inactive for four weeks, getting seven touches for 24 yards against the Packers in his only game action this season.

The Bears also ruled out defensive back Terell Smith (ankle/illness) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring).

Defensive back Eddie Jackson (foot) and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (concussion) are questionable.