Bears practice without WRs Rome Odunze, DJ Moore

  
Published November 12, 2025 06:24 PM

Bears wide receivers Rome Odunze (ankle) and DJ Moore (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday.

It marks the fifth consecutive Wednesday practice that Moore has missed. He was listed with hip and groin injuries in Weeks 7, 9 and 10, and only the hip in Week 8. Odunze has missed three consecutive Wednesday practices with a heel injury in Week 9 and heel and ankle injuries in Week 10.

Wide receiver Jahdae Walker (concussion) also was out of practice.

Three starting defensive backs missed the session as well. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) and safety Jaquan Brisker (back) were injured in Sunday’s win over the Giants, and safety Kevin Byard had a rest day on Wednesday.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) missed a fourth consecutive practice.

Tight end Cole Kmet (back), defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle) and running back D’Andre Swift (hip) were limited.