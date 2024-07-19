Bears put Gerald Everett on non-football injury list

Tight end Gerald Everett’s first training camp with the Bears will start with a stay on the non-football injury list.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Everett was placed on the list Friday. The list is for players dealing with injuries suffered away from the team and Everett will be eligible to be activated at any point this summer, but he can’t practice until that happens.

Everett signed a two-year deal with the Bears as a free agent earlier this year. He had 51 catches for 411 yards and three touchdowns with the Chargers last season.

The transaction report also shows that the Bears activated defensive end Jamree Kromah from the physically unable to perform list after he passed his physical.