Bears raising season-ticket prices by an average of 10 percent

Bears season-ticket holders who want to see Ben Johnson’s first season as the team’s head coach in person are going to have to pay more for the chance.

Per multiple reports, the team sent a letter to season-ticket holders this week informing them that they are raising prices by an average of 10 percent for the 2025 season. In the letter, Bears president Kevin Warren wrote, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score, that the team made the increase after “incorporating market dynamics, industry trends and a strong home schedule.”

The home schedule features games agains the Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers and Saints.

The Bears raised season-ticket prices by an average of eight percent before going 5-12 during the 2024 season.