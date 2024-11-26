 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears reach tentative tax deal for Arlington Heights stadium site

  
Published November 25, 2024 11:59 PM

As the Bears keep trying to finagle a new stadium in Chicago, one of their suburban options has gotten a long-awaited boost.

Via Mitchell Armentrout of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears have reached a tentative deal with Arlington Heights and local school district leaders over the tax bill for the potential stadium site the team previously purchased.

The agreement will make it easier for them to build the stadium there, but they say their first choice remains staying in Chicago.

The Bears bought the land for nearly $200 million, with the goal of putting a stadium there. The tax issue complicated matters, which coincided with renewed efforts to remain in the city.

It gives the Bears a viable Plan B, if they continue to fail to make political progress on the public funding needed for an enclosed facility on the lakefront.

If nothing else, the presence of a clear option might get the powers-that-be to loosen the pursestrings. If not, the Bears at some point will change their focus — unless they plan to stay at Soldier Field indefinitely.

With relocation not an option, the only leverage will come from surrounding towns and villages. And the Bears have pursued multiple possibilities. Finally, one of them might be viable enough to get Chicago’s attention.