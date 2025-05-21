Bears rookie WR Luther Burden nursing a soft-tissue injury

Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden is out of the team’s voluntary offseason workouts because of injury, coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday.

“Yeah, he wasn’t there today,” Johnson said, via Adam Jahns of TheAthletic.com. “We’re working through a little soft-tissue deal with him right now, and remains to be seen when we’ll get him back.”

The Bears selected Burden with the 39th overall pick, the sixth wide receiver off the board. It has Burden motivated to make “everybody who passed up on me . . . pay.”

In three seasons at Missouri, Burden caught 192 passes for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he made 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.

He made first-team All-SEC in 2023 and 2024.