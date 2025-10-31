 Skip navigation
Bears rule out D’Andre Swift with groin injury

  
Published October 31, 2025 03:10 PM

The Bears will be without their starting running back on Sunday against the Bengals.

Chicago has ruled out running back D’Andre Swift with a groin injury. Swift has been playing through the injury but apparently hasn’t been getting better, so now the Bears are shutting him down for at least a week.

Swift is in his second season with the Bears and has played well for them, starting all 17 games last year and all seven games so far this year. This season he has 100 carries for 464 yards and four touchdowns, plus 18 catches for 192 yards and another touchdown.

The Bears’ injury report also listed wide receiver Luther Burden, running back Roschon Johnson and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson as out. Bears linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga is questionable with a knee injury.