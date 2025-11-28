Bears run through Eagles to stay atop the NFC North

There was a lot of talk coming into Week 13 about how the Bears have fattened their record against lesser opposition, but Black Friday showed that they are not a team to be discounted in the NFC.

D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai each ran for a touchdown while combining to run the ball 40 times for 255 yards in a 24-15 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia. The victory was their fifth straight and ninth in 10 games. It also moves them to 9-3 and keeps them ahead of the Packers, who won on Thursday, in the NFC North heading into next Sunday’s showdown between the teams in Green Bay.

Swift’s touchdown staked the Bears to a 7-0 lead and the Eagles offense struggled to get anything going in the first half, but it remained a one-score game when an A.J. Brown touchdown catch brought the Eagles within one point with eight minutes to play in the third quarter. The Eagles missed the extra point, though, and things would go downhill quickly for the Eagles.

After a Jalyx Hunt interception got them a chance to take the lead, Jalen Hurts was stripped by Bears cornerback Nashon Wright on a tush push and the Bears rode Monangai to a score that increased their lead to eight points. A quick three-and-out by the Eagles was followed by Caleb Williams hitting tight end Cole Kmet for a 28-yard score that made the result pretty academic.

Hurts threw an interception in addition to losing that fumble and many of the season-long issues with the Eagles offense were front and center in Friday’s loss. Saquon Barkley made little impact and the league leaders in three-and-outs had four of them over the course of the afternoon.

The Eagles are now 8-4 and still hold a clear lead in the NFC East, although you’d be forgiven for not realizing that amid the boos that rained down at Lincoln Financial Field before the place emptied out well ahead of the final whistle. They’ll play in front of what will likely be another Eagles-heavy crowd at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers next Monday night, but the reaction won’t be any happier if the teams put forth the same kind of effort.