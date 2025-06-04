Bears S Jaquan Brisker hasn’t considered retirement despite concussion history

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker has had a concussion in each of his first three NFL seasons, with the worst one coming last season. Despite that, Brisker said he has not considered retirement.

He also does not plan to change his playing style.

“No, I’m not,” Brisker, 26, said Wednesday, via 670 The Score. “I’m not. I’m good. I’m past that point. I’m really moving on. I’m just focused on playing ball. I’m going to continue to play the same way.”

Brisker’s most recent head injury occurred Oct. 6 against the Panthers. He did not play again, missing the final 12 games.

He said he was feeling “off” with dizziness and vertigo while in concussion protocol. So, the Bears sent him to the University of Pittsburgh to see a specialist, who diagnosed Brisker with a vestibular concussion.

Brisker underwent physical therapy to re-train his nervous system.

“It was hard being away from football,” Brisker said. “Especially week to week, it was kind of being sad and depressing, things like that. But I got over it. It’s time to move on. I’m back now.”

Brisker, a second-round pick of the Bears in 2022, has appeared in 35 games in his three seasons. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract.