Bears score late, block field goal to beat Raiders

The Bears are on a winning streak.

It wasn’t always pretty for the Bears, but Chicago came roaring back after a rough start today in Las Vegas and scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, and then blocked the Raiders’ game-winning field goal attempt to win the game 25-24.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 22 of 37 passes for 212 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was in Williams’ face for much of the game, but Williams persevered to lead the game-winning drive.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith had an ugly game, completing 14 of 21 passes for just 117 yards, with three interceptions. Smith’s poor play spoiled a great game for the Raiders’ rushing attack, which saw Ashton Jeanty carry the ball 21 times for 138 yards and Raheem Mostert pitch in with four carries for 62 yards.

The win improves the Bears’ record to 2-2, and gives them some momentum in a season that got off to a slow start. The Raiders fall to 1-3 and are fast falling out of contention in the AFC West.