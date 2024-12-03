Bears should call 49ers about Kyle Shanahan

The Bears are looking for a head coach. There are three basic categories when it comes to finding a coach.

First, hire a coordinator who has never been an NFL coach. Second, hire a fired former NFL head coach. Third, hire a college coach.

There’s a fourth category that rarely gets used: Try to hire the head coach of another NFL team.

The rules allow it. The prospective employer calls the coach’s current team and expresses interest. If the current team is willing, they negotiate. If an agreement on compensation is reached, the new team has the green light to make the coach an offer.

It costs nothing to try. Still, teams (as far as anyone knows) rarely do.

The Bears should give it a whirl. Specifically, they should make the inquiry as to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan,

There’s no obvious reason to think he or the team would like a fresh start. From his perspective, it’s fruitless; he’s under contract. From the team’s perspective, who really ever knows?

In early 2014, the 49ers had a deal in place to send Jim Harbaugh to the Browns. And that was after three stellar seasons, featuring three conference championship games and one Super Bowl.

Although Harbaugh ultimately decided not to do it, it’s worth making the inquiry. Shanahan’s dad, Mike, is from the Chicago area. More importantly, Shanahan is an offensive wizard who would get the most out of quarterback Caleb Williams.

However it would play out, it starts with a phone call. The Bears should make the call.

Yes, it will cost them multiple draft picks. Given his track record in San Francisco, it will be worth it.

And if not Shanahan, how about Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel or Browns coach Kevin Stefanski or Ravens coach John Harbaugh?

There’s no specific reason to think there’s an opening, but a case could be made for each team and/or coach wanting a clean slate.

Again, it starts with a phone call. Why not make it?