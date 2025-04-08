 Skip navigation
Bears sign DB Nahshon Wright to one-year deal

  
Published April 8, 2025 04:19 PM

It didn’t take long for defensive back Nahshon Wright to find a new team.

The Bears announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed Wright to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Minnesota had cut Wright on Monday.

Wright, 26, was a Cowboys third-round pick in 2021. He’s appeared in 33 games with three starts, recording five passes defensed with an interception in his career.

He played just one game for the Vikings last year, on the field for 15 special teams snaps.