Bears sign DB Nick McCloud

The Bears have added another defensive back to the roster.

The team announced that they have signed Nick McCloud to a one-year deal. They did not announce any other terms of the contract.

McCloud split last season between the Giants and the 49ers. He played in seven games for the Giants and then made eight appearances for the 49ers. He had 25 tackles and a pass defensed across the two stops.

McCloud made 31 appearances and 11 starts for the Giants in 2022 and 2023. He had 71 tackles, an interception, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in that action.