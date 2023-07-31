 Skip navigation
Bears sign TE Jared Pinkney, waive WR Thyrick Pitts

  
Published July 31, 2023 05:21 PM

The Bears added a new tight end to their roster on Monday.

Jared Pinkney was signed as a free agent. The NFL’s daily transaction report also shows that wide receiver Thyrick Pitts was waived in a corresponding move.

Pinkney signed with the Falcons after going undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2020 and spent time on their active roster without appearing in a game. Pinkney made two appearances for the Lions in 2021 and four appearances with the Rams last year. He was credited with one special teams tackle while with the Rams.

The Bears signed Pitts as an undrafted free agent this year. He had 57 catches for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns at Delaware in 2022.