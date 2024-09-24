Bears sign TE Stephen Carlson to 53-man roster

The Bears have made a pair of moves at tight end on Tuesday.

Chicago announced the club has signed Stephen Carlson to the 53-man roster off of the club’s practice squad.

Carlson, 27, appeared in one game for the Bears last year. He was previously with the Browns, playing 25 games with seven starts from 2019-2020. He has six career receptions for 62 yards with one touchdown.

Chicago had an open roster spot after placing running back Travis Homer on injured reserve.

The Bears also signed tight end Teagan Quitoriano to their practice squad. He was a Texans fifth-round pick in 2022 and has caught nine passes for 146 yards with two touchdowns in 16 career games.