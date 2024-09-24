 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears sign TE Stephen Carlson to 53-man roster

  
Published September 24, 2024 04:57 PM

The Bears have made a pair of moves at tight end on Tuesday.

Chicago announced the club has signed Stephen Carlson to the 53-man roster off of the club’s practice squad.

Carlson, 27, appeared in one game for the Bears last year. He was previously with the Browns, playing 25 games with seven starts from 2019-2020. He has six career receptions for 62 yards with one touchdown.

Chicago had an open roster spot after placing running back Travis Homer on injured reserve.

The Bears also signed tight end Teagan Quitoriano to their practice squad. He was a Texans fifth-round pick in 2022 and has caught nine passes for 146 yards with two touchdowns in 16 career games.