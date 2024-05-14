 Skip navigation
Bears sign third-round OT Kiran Amegadjie

  
Published May 14, 2024 04:58 PM

The Bears signed third-round offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Amegadjie will get $5.914 million in his four-year deal, with a $1.121 million signing bonus and $50,000 annual workout bonuses from 2025-27.

Amegadjie played at Yale, seeing action at right guard as a freshman before moving to left tackle in 2022. He was an All-Ivy first-team selection, but his 2023 season was cut short by a quad injury that required surgery.

He still is working his way back from the injury.